ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 249.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,274 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $2,575,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 265.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 95,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.