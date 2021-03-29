Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

LMT opened at $364.71 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

