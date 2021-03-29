Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

SDG opened at $95.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.