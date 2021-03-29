Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $43,000 Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARE stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

CARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

