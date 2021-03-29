Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 361 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,414,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $128.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.