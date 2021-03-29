Comparing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XPeng and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.15%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 103.82%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than XPeng.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 650.91 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -7.22

XPeng has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36%

Summary

XPeng beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

