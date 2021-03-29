Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $731,750.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

