Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $68.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

