Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) PT Raised to $17.50 at Evercore ISI

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

