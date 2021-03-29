Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.