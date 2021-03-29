Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.56.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

