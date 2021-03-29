Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $625.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $627.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

