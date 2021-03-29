Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,081 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 716.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $105.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.