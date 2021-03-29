CoinMetro Token (XCM) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One CoinMetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. CoinMetro Token has a market capitalization of $146.25 million and $207,891.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.76 or 0.00611656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00066149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Token Profile

CoinMetro Token (XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,953,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,203,933 tokens. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

