Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Clarus has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Clarus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.