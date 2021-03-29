CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

