Citigroup Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

ASND opened at $130.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

