Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 786.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
See Also: SEC Filing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.