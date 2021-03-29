Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 786.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

