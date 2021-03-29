Citigroup Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 399.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 314.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $968.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.