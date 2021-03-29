Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,197 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $854,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $855.69 million, a PE ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

