Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,912 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

