Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,358 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 324.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVNT stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

VVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

