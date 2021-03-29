Citigroup Inc. Acquires 39,121 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 963.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

