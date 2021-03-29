Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $142,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.