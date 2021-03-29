Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of -813.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.20 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

