Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. TenCore Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 349,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.27 on Monday, reaching $287.29. The stock had a trading volume of 455,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The stock has a market cap of $818.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.10.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

