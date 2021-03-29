Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. 349,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,700,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

