Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in International Business Machines by 8,166.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 339,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 335,459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.77. 65,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

