Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.