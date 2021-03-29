Christopher M. Foskett Sells 486 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 906,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
