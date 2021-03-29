Christopher M. Foskett Sells 486 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 906,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

