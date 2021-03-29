CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,730 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in CHP Merger by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,195 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CHP Merger by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:CHPM opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.