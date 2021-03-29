China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 176.9% in March

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.04. 8,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIHKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

