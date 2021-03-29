China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.