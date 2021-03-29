Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

