Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.35.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.