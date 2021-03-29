Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chemed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $464.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.36. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $394.47 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

