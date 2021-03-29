Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $61,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.15 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

