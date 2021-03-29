Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.32 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 961,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $64,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

