Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.61 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Pentair worth $58,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. Pentair plc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

