Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of DXC Technology worth $59,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.