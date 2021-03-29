Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $166.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

