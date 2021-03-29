Chain Guardians Price Down 36% Over Last Week (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and $1.53 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00059195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.29 or 0.00959107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00078606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,709,109 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.