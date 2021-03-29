Cetera Investment Advisers Has $73.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 34,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,048.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,172.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.