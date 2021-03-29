Cetera Investment Advisers Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2,897.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,012 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.82 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.