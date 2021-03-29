Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 391.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

