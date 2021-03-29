Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 31,412 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.