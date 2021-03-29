Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98.

