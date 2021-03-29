Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,714 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08.

