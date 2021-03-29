Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $376.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.03 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

