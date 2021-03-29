Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,712 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $295.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.51. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.75 and a twelve month high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

