Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,443 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

AAL stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

